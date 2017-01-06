Weatherford News

January 6, 2017 1:39 PM

Evelynn Lavon, first baby of 2017

By Lance Winter

lwinter@star-telegram.com

Beautiful Evelynn Lavon was supposed to be born on Jan. 5 but decided to make her appearance three days early, greeting her six-year-old big brother Alexander, and making her the first baby born in Parker County in 2017.

Evelynn greeted the new year on Jan. 2 at 4:52 a.m. at Weatherford Regional Medical Center, daughter to Caleb and Juanita of Springtown. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Dr. Tim Tarkenton is the familys OBGYN but Dr. Lindsay McBride delivered the early arrival.

Alexander said he looked forward to having a little sister, someone he could “teach to swim and go fishing with.”

The parents rejoiced at the new arrival.

Family’s last name omitted at hospitals request.

