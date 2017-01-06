Evelynn Lavon, first baby of 2017

Beautiful Evelynn Lavon was supposed to be born on Jan. 5 but decided to make her appearance three days early, greeting her six-year-old big brother Alexander, and making her the first baby born in Parker County in 2017.
Evelynn greeted the new year on Jan. 2 at 4:52 a.m. at Weatherford Regional Medical Center, daughter to Caleb and Juanita of Springtown. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Dr. Tim Tarkenton is the familys OBGYN but Dr. Lindsay McBride delivered the early arrival.
Alexander said he looked forward to having a little sister, someone he could “teach to swim and go fishing with.”
The parents rejoiced at the new arrival.
Family’s last name omitted at hospitals request.
