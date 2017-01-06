Sweet On Business celebrates seven

The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce wants to know if you’re looking for new business accounts, trying to build relationships in your business, or do you just want to meet other business professionals in town? Whatever the reason, they are asking you to make reservations for the 7th Annual Sweet on Business Networking Luncheon.
The goal is for each participant to meet approximately 21 new contacts. This is a networking luncheon so participants will change tables three times during the luncheon to meet those new contacts. The luncheon will take place on Friday, Feb. 10, from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Event building. The event has sold out the last several years so the committee has expanded to a larger new location. Reservations are required.
Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Sponsorships are available for $250 and include 8 tickets, business name listed on giveaway, listed in advertising, promotional items in the goody bags and listed on the power point during the luncheon. Sponsors must commit by January 20 to be listed on the giveaway.
Reservations can be made at www.weatherford-chamber.com or by calling 817-596-3801. Don’t wait because this is a sell out every year.
