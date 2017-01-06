Training to become a Master Wellness Volunteer scheduled

The past holiday season brought a spirit of generosity and loving-kindness for people in Parker County. Everywhere you looked, people were putting change into Salvation Army buckets, taking angels off of the trees to give presents to the needing, donating food items to pantries and buying gifts for friends and loved ones.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke on volunteerism. He said, “Everyone can be great because anyone can serve….”
Parker County has many great people willing to reach out and care for others in need. There is another way to focus this desire to help and give hope by becoming a Master Wellness Volunteer.
The Master Wellness Volunteer initiative is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program that will provide volunteers with 40 hours of training in health and nutrition education. In return, the volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service.
The volunteer program expands the outreach of health and wellness programs in Parker County. The volunteer opportunities are diverse including giving presentations to local community groups, teaching classes to any age group about the importance of good nutrition and health. Leading and assisting weight-loss classes, memory classes, and healthy cooking schools.
Volunteers don’t have to get up in front of people to speak if they don’t want to. They can also assist with periodic cooking schools, Walk Across Texas, Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes, distributing information at health fairs, create newsletters, flyers and much more. Previous health or wellness training is not required, but an interest in living healthfully and helping other to do the same is.
Volunteer training for the program will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, March 7 and 3 days studying at home/online. The cost is $75 and this covers cost for the training and materials.
For an application and more information, please contact Parker County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office at 817-598-6168 or email kl-smith@tamu.edu
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides equal opportunities in its programs and employment to all persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Comments