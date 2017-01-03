Crime: The act of a vandal

As if Gold Star mother Kaye Jordan hadn’t been through enough, she now has to contend with vandals.
On Christmas Day, Jordan was visiting Soldier Springs Park, site of a memorial being built to honor servicemen and women. At the location stands a bronze battlefield cross, complete with dog tags, bearing her late sons name, Austin Staggs.
What Jordan discovered was that someone had broken off the bronze dog tags and taken them.
“It like someone is desecrating our kids sacrifice. Weatherford is better than this,” Jordan said.
Jordan’s son, Army Pfc. Austin Staggs, was 19-year-old when he and five other soldiers in his unit were killed when a Taliban sleeper agent, posing as a police trainee, turned on the Americans during a training mission in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Nov. 29, 2010.
So, with the help of the community, a $1450 reward is being offered to catch whoever damaged the memorial.
“I feel confident that we’ll find out who did this,” she said.
Jordan said on Christmas Eve, a passerby discovered someone had taken a rock and plugged up the fountain disrupting the flow of water. A light, which shines on the battlefield cross at night, was also broken.
“People in the neighborhood surrounding the park should be concerned,” Jordan said. “I’m taking it very seriously.”
Those with information on the theft can contact law enforcement or Jordan at 817-988-2202.
Jordan said Gold Star Families are just $30,000 short of the $303,000 goal needed to finish the project.
Comments