Walsh Ranch taking shape

The East Parker County Chamber of Commerce will welcome Republic Property Group and Land Advisors Organization Jan. 11, at its monthly luncheon at New River Fellowship, 3252 East I-20 Service Road South, Hudson Oaks. Walsh, 7,200-acre community near the intersection of I-20 and I-30 is currently under development. Presales for the initial 580 homes will begin in early 2017, with a community grand opening in late Spring. Hear the latest on project timelines, homebuilder selection, community amenities and a perspective on life at Walsh for thousands of future residents from Bexie Nobles, Director of Community Relations at Republic Property Group, and Landry Burdine, Land Advisors Organization, land broker for the development.
Development at Walsh will be a major economic driver for Parker and Tarrant Counties, and the surrounding communities located west of Fort Worth. Expected to exceed more than $6 billion in development upon completion, Walsh features seven miles of interstate-front property and more than 770 acres of dedicated commercial development. At full build out, Walsh will be home to as many as 50,000 residents.
Join the EPC Chamber for this informative luncheon, catered by Palio’s Pizza Café. Trinity Christian Academy will be the spotlight member for January.
Register online: www.eastparkerchamber.com or call the chamber office at 817-441-7844 for more information.
