Parker County inmate dies after becoming agitated with officers

An inmate at the Parker County Jail passed away while in custody on Dec. 24.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., after the inmate was transported to a different cell.
The inmate had become irate, using foul language and was physically violent with correctional officers.
The inmate was identified as Jesse Andrew DeBusk, 38, of Parker County.
DeBusk was booked into the jail on Dec. 23, for local warrants after Fort Worth Police made contact with DeBusk regarding the warrants.
As correctional officers were escorting DeBusk to the cell Saturday evening, he became agitated, yelling obscenities and physically violent with correctional officers.
When the officers attempted to calm DeBusk, he continued to refuse to listen to their verbal commands and continued to physically resist them.
Once in the cell, DeBusk continued to physically resist officers. Jail staff reported DeBusk soon began to comply with the verbal commands of the officers. Once DeBusk was calm, correctional officers were able to remove his restraints and exited the cell. Moments later, correctional officers observed DeBusk had become unresponsive. Correctional officers immediately re-entered the cell, began CPR and called for medical assistance.
Paramedics arrived and transported DeBusk to Weatherford Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Due to the incident being a custodial death, Sheriff Fowler requested the case to be routinely investigated by the Texas Rangers.
