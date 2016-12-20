City of Willow Park welcomes director of development

The City of Willow Park will start the new year with Bernie Parker serving as the Willow Park Director of Development.
City Administrator, L. Scott Wall said Parker comes to Willow Park with extensive experience in city government and administration.
“We are looking forward to having him on staff; he will be coordinating development activities, building permits, and assisting the zoning commission in addition to his other duties," Wall said. "Parker will begin his position on January 3, 2017.”
Parker has recently served as Director of Public Services for the City of Murphy and Engineering Project Coordinator for the City of Keller. Parker received his Bachelors of Public Affairs and Community Development from the University of North Texas and a Master of Public Administration (MPA), Urban Management from the University of Texas at Arlington. Parker is also a Certified Public Manager from Texas State University.
The East Parker County Chamber of Commerce will host a meet and greet on Jan. 12, 2017 at 9 a.m. Come and meet Parker at the chamber office, 100 Chuck Wagon Trail, Willow Park.
