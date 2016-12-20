A gift with two meanings

Anyone who knows Tim Todd knows him to be an exceptional artist. In fact, he has several commissioned pieces of art that can be found at Neiman Marcus, Cooks Children’s Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, to name a few. Todd recently began working for the City of Weatherford and on Friday he unveiled his latest creation, as a gift to the city and as a tribute to his late mother, Wandalene Todd.
“This has been a lot of fun,” City Manager Sharon Hayes said. “This project, when it first started, I will admit I didn’t understand the significance of it. I did not understand how much our employees would get into it and how much they would enjoy it.”
Hayes said that Todd found his way to Weatherford a few years ago, and earlier in the year he asked if he could launch his project, as a gift to the city, but more importantly in remembrance of his late mother who passed away on Oct. 1, 2015.
“It is beautiful,” Hayes said. “It’s in the shape of a W - so it is very Weatherford.”
More and 480 glass fused tiles make up Todd’s vision which was co-created by city employees. The Public Works Department assisted in making the frame so it was a “real effort,” Hayes told those attending. Ordinarily, a work of art such as what Todd created, would be commissioned for between $15,000 and $20,000.
“It’s bitter sweet because my mom can’t be here to see this,” Todd said. “But it was my promise to her that my glass work would bring people together.”
