Perrin man pleads guilty to scamming cattle marketing agency

Tony Eugene Lyon, 52, of Perrin, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire fraud after being arrested in July 2015 for scamming a Nebraska based cattle marketing agency.
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Bradshaw led the investigation along with TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Frank Super.
Bradshaw said the cattle marketing agency had received an order from the victim to buy some steers in 2015. The agency contacted Lyon to supply the steers. After the victim wrote a $798,000 check to the marketing agency, Lyon received a check from the agency for $791,000.
The victim then went to Lyon’s property in Perrin, to look at the steers, and it was decided that the cattle would be turned out on a wheat pasture and Lyon would take care of them until they could be shipped to the victim. When the victim returned later in 2015 to check on the steers, Lyon told him he didn’t have the steers anymore because he had to sell them to take care of some prior obligations.
Lyon pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will owe $5.1 million in restitution to the cattle marketing agency and the victim. He will be sentenced in the upcoming months.
