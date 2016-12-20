Perrin man pleads guilty to scamming cattle marketing agency

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl Pause

2:17 Searching for Hillary Clinton supporters at Texas Motor Speedway

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time