WC vocational nursing program adjusts class offerings

Beginning in the fall of 2017, the Vocational Nursing Program at Weatherford College will offer one certificate track per year rather than two.
“The Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program which prepares the individual to take the state test to become an LVN (Licensed Vocation Nurse),” said Jo Ellen Welborn, Vocational Nursing Program Director. “The LVN works under the supervision of a RN or physician at the bedside or in a clinic.”
Those who wish, may continue their education for a minimum of one additional year plus prerequisite courses to complete their Associate Degree Nursing degree and sit for the Registered Nursing test.
“The RN has the additional responsibilities of assessment and evaluation of patients along with supervising LVNs and unlicensed personnel,” Welborn said.
Those interested in the program must complete the LVN Accuplacer entrance test at the WC Testing Center. Retesting is available once every 30 days, and the test costs $25. Testing for the fall 2017 program is ongoing. Call 817-598-6383 to schedule a test appointment.
Individuals interested in applying to the vocational nursing program must submit a completed allied health application, passing LVN Accuplacer scores, proof of beginning the Hepatitis B immunizations, a high school transcript or GED scores and college transcripts, if applicable, to the nursing department.
The application period for the fall 2017 class is January 2 through March 31. For more information, contact Karen Long at klong@wc.edu or 817-598-6259.
Comments