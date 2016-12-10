Frigid temps don’t thwart Christmas spirit

Frigid temperatures didn’t deter thousands from turning out for third annual Holiday in the Park at Heritage Park. In fact it could be surmised that it added to the Christmas experience.
The City of Weatherford Parks, Recreation, and Special Events Department created a masterful event that took place Friday which included ice skating, a down hill snow slide, petting zoo and other great attractions. Food trucks and holiday music were also available for event goers.
“This is exciting for us,” said City Manager Sharon Hayes. “The Parks Department does a great job, they are always trying to find things for the community to enjoy. They had a lot of fun setting this up - it’s a lot of work - but they do this for the community and it’s just a great time for all of us.”
Michael Howard, special events coordinator said the event has grown a lot.
“The community really enjoys it,” Howard said. “Everyone can come and enjoy a night out with their family, make memories, and not have to drive far to do it.”
Parks Director Shannon Goodman said it was another great turnout.
“I'm very proud of this event,” Goodman added. “We couldn't have done it without all the volunteers, sponsors....the community really comes together to support this event.”
Comments