FM 1187 bridge over I-20 closed in Aledo this weekend

ALEDO – Weather permitting, the Farm to Market Road 1187 bridge over I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, for pavement work to accelerate the widening of the FM 1187 bridge. Once this is accomplished, traffic will be moved to the new portion of the bridge so the contractor can begin work on the other half of the bridge. Traffic on the I-20 main lanes will remain open along with the FM 1187 ramps to/from I-20. Alternate routes for local traffic are encouraged.
▪ To access northbound FM 3325 from I-20 eastbound, drivers can proceed to I-30 eastbound and exit Walsh Ranch Parkway and turn back to FM 3325 on the I-20/30 westbound frontage road.
▪ To access southbound FM 1187 from I-20 westbound, drivers can proceed to exit at Ranch House Road and turn back to FM 1187 on the I-20 eastbound frontage road.
This weekend work starts an accelerated schedule with the contractor to complete this project by May 1, 2017.
