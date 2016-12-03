Careity Celebrity Cutting event, unforgettable

In spite of the cloudy, damp drizzle that was taking place outside, it was another unforgettable night, inside, as thousands packed into the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum for the Annual Careity Celebrity Cutting event and concert.
Shortly before the event began Friday evening, Donna Dickinson, representing Jerry’s Automotive Group, made a generous $20,000 donation to the Careity Foundation.
Several celebrities were on hand to celebrate the 22nd annual event and to display their riding skills. But, more than an evening of just entertainment, participants reflected on why they were riding.
“This event has been going on for such a long time and being a part of it - for the time I have - has been an honor,” said Jay Novacek, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. “It’s not us, ‘quote celebrities’ that make this happen, it’s the people you see in the stands that make it happen. We just try and provide a little entertainment. But there is a competitive factor to it, everyone wants to ride well.”
New to the celebrity cutting line-up this year was Frank Hannon, co-founder of the rock group, Tesla.
“I’m actually having mixed feelings,” Hannon said. “Gratefully, I’m not all that nervous and I’m looking forward to riding.”
The California native said he fell in love with cutting horse sport but never has competed.
“I have practiced a lot,” he said. “But to be here, at Will Rogers of all places, and to be riding for such a great cause...it’s just an honor.”
Since the early ’90s, the Careity Foundation’s Celebrity Cutting Horse event has brought together celebrities from all walks of life for an evening of “fun, thrills, and philanthropy.” Sports figures, physicians, “outstanding” performing artists and more come to try their hand at the fast-growing sport of cutting. Walsh said she feels blessed to continue with their efforts in raising funds to provide early detection and support services for cancer patients.
“These celebrities are just so gracious and easy going,” said Careity CEO Lyn Walsh. “They are just awesome to be out here to help other people, we’re very blessed.”
▪ Careity Foundation is dedicated to providing on-site cancer support services in an oncology setting for economically challenged cancer patients, as well as early cancer detection in North Texas. The pediatric palliative care program is directed at providing relief to children with devastating diseases and life-threatening illnesses at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. Since its inception, Careity Foundation has set the platinum standard in the nonprofit community to help with cancer care management and financial aid. Careity Foundation was first in the nation to offer oncology massage in the chemotherapy room, in order to relieve the side effects of drug therapy in cancer patients.
Established events like Celebrity Cutting and Careity Rocks continue to sustain innovative cancer treatment and programs, along with numerous supporting events. Careity Foundation is an active participant in the care and treatment process. Strong oversight of funded programs and support assures that the vision and strategies outlined in the collaborative process are effectively realized. The Careity founders meet several times a month with its collaborators and physicians and receive regular reports from their professional staff to ensure appropriate levels and propriety of care.
Some materials are from the Star-Telegram archives.
Comments