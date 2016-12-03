Christmas parade canceled, Christmas on the Square continues

The Weatherford Police Department issued the following statement Saturday morning.
“Due to the rain, poor roadway conditions, and falling temperatures the Christmas Parade has been canceled. The police department was contacted by parade officials early this morning and the decision was made to cancel the parade,” the release read.
The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce will still be having Christmas on the Square today from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Please drive safely and be careful if you are planning on getting out and about today. Give yourself plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you as these conditions lend themselves to much higher breaking distances and the possibility of hydroplaning.”
