Parker County tree lighting welcomes Christmas season

All four quadrants around the historic Parker County courthouse, including side streets, were filled with folks who turned out for the 4th Annual Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting. Thousands of beautiful Christmas lights were set aglow Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
Along with a 32 foot tall Christmas tree, there was also a Tree Forest for Angels where residents could place their own ornaments in honor or memory of a loved one. Brightly lit stars adorned the clock tower and dormers while a nativity scene could be found located on the west lawn of the courthouse. Christmas music resonated from the courthouse clock tower adding to the Yuletide spirit, while candles could be seen for blocks, placed in the courthouse windows.
Last year rainy weather put a damper on the event but this year the weather was perfect.
