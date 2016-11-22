Renovation continues at future home of Center of Hope

The Center of Hope has a lot to be thankful for. Progress continues - almost a year to the date - since a capital campaign was launched to showcase what the non-profit could become through the renovation of a former business.
Demolition crews have gutted the once Kennedy Meat Market, a 36,000 square foot building, located on Clear Lake Road. In the weeks to come the building will be getting a “facelift” and have the appearance of an entirely new structure.
“It will look like a new building,” said Paula Robinson, CEO for the Center of Hope. “We want to be good neighbors; we want it to look nice.”
Work hasn’t gone quite as quickly as what Robinson had hoped.
“We’ve decided to do this in phases,” Robinson said. “What we’re saying is that God we believe this is the direction you would have us move. Oh, we could sit back and say we’re not moving until we raise all $5 million. But, instead we’re saying God has given us more than $500,000, and with that we can begin doing some things - demolition and refacing the building - and as He continues to provide, we keep moving.”
Robinson said the Center of Hope is completely vested in the project. When the work, currently being done is complete, the Center will have spent more than $1 million on the project.
“So we’re really ‘all in’ on what we believe God is doing and not sitting back and waiting,” she said. “We’re not going to go into debt on this either; we must be good stewards with what we have.”
Robinson said as funds become available Phase 3 will be next, which includes moving programs and services into the new facility. To do that they will need to raise $1.6 million.
After that Phase 4 will include moving the Hope Chest and Donation Station into the building for an additional $1.5 million. Accomplishing those two goals will save the Center of Hope more than $125,000 in lease cost, annually.
Robinson hopes to have an event early next spring to show the work being done.
“God has blessed us and we’re really growing,” she said.
Over the last year the Center of Hope has seen 10,361 client visits and provided more than 22,000 services. They have served 823 new families and provided more than 30,000 volunteer hours.
“Our hearts to serve remain strong,” Robinson said. “The Lord has taught us how to serve people in ways that truly help build confidence, promote stronger work ethic and strengthen their hope for a better tomorrow.”
Also happening at the Center of Hope
For more than 13 years, Center of Hope’s Christmas Food Basket program has directly impacted thousands of needy families in Parker County. This opportunity not only provides a special meal but shows families that someone cares and is praying for them. Here is how you can help:
Donate Food
Items need to be turned in by Dec. 1st
Ham - Money Preferred; Stuffing - Box or Bag; Broth - Can or Box; Potatoes - Instant; Cake Mix - Box; Frosting - Can; Pie Filling; Fruit -Can; Sweet Potatoes - Can; Green Beans - Can; Gravy Mix - Bag; Cream of Mushroom Soup; Fried Onion Strings.
Drop-Off Location
Center of Hope, 629 Palo Pinto St.
Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More Questions?
Contact Jennifer Bledsoe - 817-594-0266 ext.322
