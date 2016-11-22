Brock school board legend reflects, looks ahead to the future

Bill Cooper has spent nearly a third of his life living in Brock. In those 18 years, 17 of them were spent on the Brock School Board before he made a noble gesture to step away in mid-August.
Imagining a Brock school board without Bill was like picturing the Dallas Cowboys without the legendary star on their helmets. Now, one has to wonder what the Cowboys' new logo might be?
Bill resigned as president to avoid a conflict of interest and allow his daughter, Jessica Sauer, to be hired as a kindergarten teacher at Brock Elementary. It was the latest in a long line of sacrifices he has made for his beloved family and the Brock ISD.
However, you can take the man out of the school district, but you can't take the school district out of the man. Bill, only in his mid-50s, has said for as long as he lives the Brock ISD and the Eagles will be deep in his heart.
Bill is originally from Big Spring. He moved to Parker County in 1982 while working as a criminal investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety, and moved to Brock in 1998 to "put my kids in the best school district around."
Bill and his wife Rhonda have two children. Son Hunter and wife Jill have one son and a daughter due around Christmas. Jessica is married to husband Matt Sauer.
Both of their children went to Brock and were very active in multiple events, just as Bill said his grandchildren, "future Brock Eagles," will also do.
Bill took some time to reflect on his years in the Brock ISD, also looking ahead to whatever the future holds, perhaps even a return to the board.
WST: Why did you first get involved with the Brock School Board?
BC: I was asked by a great friend, Chris Newton, then Board President who we went to church with.
WST: What would you consider your greatest contribution to the Brock School District?
BC: Learning to listen. When a student shows an interest in something and they have a desire for something new that will influence their life in a positive way and you can help make that happen, listen, learn and do all you can to make it happen.
For any school district to be successful, you must have what we call a team of eight, seven board members and a superintendent all working together with kids, parents, faculty and staff as the top priority and nothing else.
WST: What are some of the most significant changes you've seen to the district while on the board?
BC: Going from a small 1A school with two campus buildings with overcrowded seating at basketball games on the stage at the end of the court with no parking or places for the kids to go except a worn-out field full of stickers and a red cinder track to three campuses and the need of a fourth...the advancement of technology in the classroom, the implementation of softball, archery and football on the athletic side...the construction of the nicest turf athletic facilities for a school our size anywhere, which are used by larger schools as well as college teams...A very nice agriculture program with stable facilities and a show barn for the students to practice in out of the heat to become one of the most competitive ag programs around.
WST: What are the most significant changes you've seen in education over the past couple of decades?
BC: The biggest is the lack of funding from the state. But in Brock, guess what, again here come the parents charging forward.
The best is the use of technology, the use of smart boards in the classroom and the bring-your-own technology program, allowing the students to interact with the teacher, have access to the lesson plan for homework, extra credit and dual enrollment classes, as well as parents being able to be a part of the students' day- to-day activities by having access to the teachers as well.
WST: How will you continue to be involved in the Brock community?
BC: I will be at board meetings and support them and the administration in any way. I am currently assisting other community members with the incorporation of the Town of Brock, and that has been a very time-consuming process. My wife Rhonda and I like to help where needed and will continue in that direction.
WST: Have you ever held another political office?
BC: No, this was the first and was a very fulfilling job. Like other jobs and positions, along the way there were hurdles we needed to cross that made us all stop and re-evaluate what we needed to be doing and for who. The answer always came down to one thing, have integrity and always do the right thing and make sure it was only for the students and their success while at and after Brock.
WST: Do you see yourself getting involved in politics again in another way?
BC: Yes, I do plan to run again for school board when I am eligible. The pay is pretty low, but seeing a kid smile because they were successful doing whatever they chose to do and having a part in that is better than any paycheck. There may also be other avenues in our future as well.
