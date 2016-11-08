Weatherford College Veterans Day ceremony Thursday

The public is invited to the annual Weatherford College Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Kramer Flag Plaza beginning at 10:45 a.m.
WC Veteran Organization president Scott Butler is the guest speaker for this year’s event.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Roy and Jeanne Grogan Historic Plaza, the bell and arch located in the heart of campus, will take place at 10:15 a.m. followed by a performance by the WC Jazz Band to entertain the public until the Veterans Day ceremony beings.
Then, on Saturday, the WC basketball teams are hosting Veterans Appreciation Day during both the 2 and 4 p.m. games against Blinn College.
All veterans and military personnel are welcome to attend the games for free and to gather at center court for the Star-Spangled Banner prior to the Lady Coyotes game at 2 p.m.
