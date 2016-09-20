Weatherford chamber president steps down

After more than 17 years of serving the community, Weatherford Chamber of Commerce President - Tammy Gazzola, has decided to step down.
The announcement, during a recent board meeting, came as a surprise to the board of directors.
Gazzola began her career with the chamber as its Membership Director in 1999 and then moved into the position of Tourism Director around 2005. Then, when the previous chamber president left, she served as interim before being announced as president in March, 2006.
During her term as president, the chamber implemented many new programs such as Leadership Weatherford, Young Business Leaders Committee and the Poker Run. The chamber has also received many awards in the past ten years for marketing, advertising and communication. In 2013 the chamber received the honor of Program of the Year for Economic Development from the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives for the highly successful, Shop Local campaign.
Chairman of the Board, Ralonna Fitzgerald, made the announcement to the board saying, “There would be some big shoes to fill at the Chamber.”
"Tammy has proven to be a great asset to our chamber, and to our community,” Fitzgerald said. “Her dedication to her job and love of her community is reflected in the many successful programs connected to the chamber. Add Weatherford, being named one of the best places to live by Southern Living Magazine, is a pretty good indication of the far-reaching influence of our chamber under Tammy's leadership."
The task of hiring a new president will begin immediately. A search committee has been formed and will be accepting resumes with interviews beginning in the next few weeks. The chamber will continue to function as usual, throughout the transition, as Gazzola will stay on staff until a replacement has been named. Gazzola assured the board she is willing to help make the transition as easy as possible. Gazzola said she looks forward to continuing to serve the chamber and community.
