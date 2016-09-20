Grace House Ministries welcomes riveting speaker to gala

Join Grace House Ministries for the 2016 Gala “Snapshots of Life,” benefiting Grace House and featuring former abortion provider Carol Everett as the keynote speaker.
Everett was involved in the operation of four pregnancy termination clinics from 1977 to 1983, overseeing 35,000 pregnancy terminations. She experienced a change in her life when she came to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. Today, she is committed to safeguarding the health of women and their babies all over this nation.
The gala will take place Fri., Sept. 30 at 6:30 pm at New River Fellowship Church and will include opportunities to assist in furnishing the new Options Clinic at 902 Foster Lane, which will be open to the public in January, 2017.
“This is a significant point in the history of Grace House Ministries, as well as our community and country,” said Executive Director Dana Blankenship. “We have an opportunity to invest in the hopes and dreams of future generations by the giving of our time, resources and finances, protecting human life and its sanctity in every phase of life.”
The evening will include dinner and a raffle drawing of a 6-8 night cruise for two people with a balcony state room to the Caribbean, Bermuda, or Alaska. Raffle tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Prosperity Bank in Weatherford or by calling 817-599-9080. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the gala to win.
Table sponsorships include seating for eight people and are $500. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased at GraceHouseMinistries.net/GH-Events or by calling 817-599-9080.
