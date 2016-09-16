City of Weatherford mosquito ground spraying scheduled in the area of Vine Street Park

The City of Weatherford will spray for mosquitoes beginning Sat., Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. The ground spray is being conducted after notification that locally trapped mosquitoes tested positive for carrying the West Nile Virus.
In March 2013, the Weatherford City Council approved a Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan. The plan emphasized on the reduction of mosquito breeding sources, larviciding to help prevent larvae from becoming biting adults, and chemical treatment as a last resort. After entering into the contract, traps were placed in five strategic locations throughout the City. The plan included regular trapping of adult mosquitoes and testing for the West Nile Virus. Chemical treatment, simply referred to as “spraying” was recommended only if or when trapped mosquitoes test positive for the virus.
Weather permitting; ground spraying will occur according to the following schedule:
▪ Sat., Sept. 17, spraying will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
▪ Sun., Sept. 18, spraying will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
The targeted location includes an area from Vine Street Park. This area is from Palo Pinto Street north to West Weatherford Street and from North Main Street west to Harmon Street.
Citizens are encouraged to protect themselves by following the four Ds of Protection:
▪ DRAIN all standing water around your home or business to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.
▪ Use an insect repellent every time you go outside. Approved repellents are those that contain DEET.
▪ DUSK & DAWN are the times of day when you should try to stay indoors; this is when mosquitoes are most active.
▪ DRESS in long sleeved shirts and long pants when you go outside to reduce skin exposure. In addition, spray clothing with insect repellent.
Because the amount of mosquito control chemicals sprayed out of the trucks is low and are relatively short-lived in the environment, these chemicals pose little risk to humans and pets. However, as with any chemical, it is always a good idea to keep exposure to a minimum. Everyone is advised to stay indoors during evenings/nights when spraying is scheduled, including pets. For more information regarding symptoms and the mosquito abatement program, please visit www.weatherfordtx.gov/mosquito.
