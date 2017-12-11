Francine
Francine would be a fantastic holiday gift

December 11, 2017

Meet Francine.

She is a 3 year old, 39 pound Heeler mix that is Heartworm negative. She is a sweet fun loving girl who seems to do okay with cats. Please come meet Francine and see if you are the forever home she’s been dreaming of. Don’t forget we have our Home for the Howliday special the whole month of December, adoption fees are only $25 on all dogs and cats and free for all animals on our urgent list.

If you might be interested in Francine or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.

Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $50 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.

For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.

