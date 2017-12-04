Adina Jobe
Adina Jobe BW Photo courtesy
Adina Jobe BW Photo courtesy

Weatherford Living

Millsap resident celebrates 100 years

By Bill Warren

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

December 04, 2017 09:56 AM

MILLSAP, TX – Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors filled the festooned Millsap Community Center Saturday, Nov. 25th, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Adina Jobe. Her children, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren attended. A vivacious Jobe greeted every one of them, and still found time to taste the abundant refreshments.

Jobe was born November 24, 1917 in Weatherford, to Sydney Franklin Blaylock (1883-1983) and Clara Belle (Berkley) Blaylock (1892-1983). She is the oldest of their 6 children. In addition to Adina, the family included her siblings Guy, Woodrow, Walton, Bessie, and the youngest, Mary, who still resides in the area.

Adina Lorene Blaylock married George Caleb Jobe in 1938. They were married 41 years until his death in 1979. To this union were born Minnie Lorene Chipman (1939-1993), Martha Joe Leatherman of Garner, TX, and Mary Elizabeth Holgiun of Lancaster, TX.

Jobe worked in the cafeteria of the Garner ISD for 28 years. She is still remembered for making the best hot rolls ever produced there. She is a member of the Garner Baptist Church, the Millsap Garden Club, and the Abandoned Cemetery Association of Parker County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The "Jackerwise" fire torched thousands of acres in north Texas 21 years ago

    Tami Faulkner recalls the fire that turned the sky northwest of Fort Worth into a cloud of smoke, destroying 55 homes, 86 outbuildings and 87 vehicles before it was brought under control on its third day.

The "Jackerwise" fire torched thousands of acres in north Texas 21 years ago

The 1:26

The "Jackerwise" fire torched thousands of acres in north Texas 21 years ago
1:21

"It doesn't take much to get a fire started..."
Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer. 1:21

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer.

View More Video