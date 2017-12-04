Millsap resident celebrates 100 years

MILLSAP, TX – Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors filled the festooned Millsap Community Center Saturday, Nov. 25th, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Adina Jobe. Her children, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren attended. A vivacious Jobe greeted every one of them, and still found time to taste the abundant refreshments.
Jobe was born November 24, 1917 in Weatherford, to Sydney Franklin Blaylock (1883-1983) and Clara Belle (Berkley) Blaylock (1892-1983). She is the oldest of their 6 children. In addition to Adina, the family included her siblings Guy, Woodrow, Walton, Bessie, and the youngest, Mary, who still resides in the area.
Adina Lorene Blaylock married George Caleb Jobe in 1938. They were married 41 years until his death in 1979. To this union were born Minnie Lorene Chipman (1939-1993), Martha Joe Leatherman of Garner, TX, and Mary Elizabeth Holgiun of Lancaster, TX.
Jobe worked in the cafeteria of the Garner ISD for 28 years. She is still remembered for making the best hot rolls ever produced there. She is a member of the Garner Baptist Church, the Millsap Garden Club, and the Abandoned Cemetery Association of Parker County.
