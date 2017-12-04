Dixie is the gift to complete your family

Dixie has been at the shelter since Oct 14th and she is ready to find a family of her very own. She’s a very friendly, affectionate, retriever mix with a heart of gold. Dixie is Heartworm positive, but we do sometimes have sponsors for Heartworm treatment so please ask the office if interested in this pretty gal. Come meet Dixie and see if she could be the perfect fit for your family.
If you might be interested in Dixie or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $50 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.
Comments