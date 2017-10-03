Plant swap highlights native plant meeting

Just in time for the fall planting season, a variety of native plants will be up for grabs at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Native Plant Society’s Cross Timbers chapter in Weatherford.
Borrowing from popular "white elephant" gift swaps, chapter members and guests are asked to bring a native plant of their choice to contribute, along with information about the plant. The fun begins as members take turns claiming a plant from the donated selections or "stealing" one already claimed. Everyone is guaranteed to go home with a new plant as well as information about a lot of others they might want to try.
"It’s a lot of fun and a great way to learn about more native plants," said chapter program chairwoman Jacque Wortman.
You can dig a native from your yard or bring one from a nursery. If you can’t bring a plant, come anyway. There will be enough plants for everyone to play, Wortman says.
The plant exchange will follow the Cross Timbers Chapter’s monthly business meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Cherry Park Community Center, 313 W. Davis St. in Weatherford. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a short talk on a native "plant of the month." The public is always welcome and light refreshments will be available.
The mission of the Cross Timbers Chapter is to promote the conservation, research and use of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach and example.
For more information visit http://npsot.org/CrossTimbers.
