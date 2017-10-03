WC drama presents “The Actor’s Nightmare”

Join the cast of “The Actor’s Nightmare” Oct. 5-8 in the Weatherford College Alkek Fine Arts Center for a humorous look at what happens when your worst nightmares come true.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. for Oct. 5-7 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Doors open a half hour prior to the show, and admission is free.
“I wanted to kick the season off with something that would make the audience laugh as well as challenge the actors starring in the piece,” theatre instructor James Brownlee said. “This is a play for anyone who has had anxious dreams about showing up to school naked, not knowing their lines or the answers to the exam or not being able to remember where they’re supposed to be.”
George Spelvin, the hapless protagonist of the piece, can’t even remember his own name or whether he’s an actor. Suddenly, he’s onstage with three of the greatest actors who ever lived, and he doesn’t know a single line. It doesn’t help matters that the play keeps changing throughout, moving from Noel Coward to Shakespeare to Samuel Beckett.
The play is PG-13 and includes a small amount of blood.
The cast includes Mark Rash as George Spelvin; Colleen Hogan as Meg, the Stage Manager; Patti Sue Noe as Sarah Siddons; Jewelia Emery as Dame Ellen Terry; and Tyler Cumbus as Henry Irving. Tamara O’Conner is the stage manager, and the production is directed by Brownlee.
For more information, contact Joe Nicikowski at jnicikowski@wc.edu or call 817-598-6403.
