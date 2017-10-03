Weatherford Living

Rocket wants to fly into you heart

October 03, 2017 10:13 AM

This week’s Pet of the Week, Rocket, is a handsome male Shepherd mix with a playful, energetic personality and he is quite the ball player. Rocket is about 6 yrs old, weighs 48 lbs and is Heartworm negative. Rocket is looking for his fur-ever home, can you help him out?

If you might be interested in Rocket or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.

Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.

For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

