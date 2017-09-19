Grace House Ministries welcomes Abby Johnson as event keynote speaker

Gather with Grace House Ministries for their 2017 event benefiting Grace House and featuring former abortion provider Abby Johnson as the keynote speaker.
Abby Johnson has always had a fierce determination to help women in need. It was this desire that both led Abby to a career with Planned Parenthood, our nation’s largest abortion provider, and caused her to flee the organization and become an outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 pm at North Side Baptist Church. Grace House staff will also take a few minutes to share stories from the past year.
"We are excited for this opportunity for our staff to tell the story of Grace House Ministries as it has affected each of our lives personally," said Executive Director Dana Blankenship. "So many people have been touched by this ministry and that includes moms and dads, our community partners, volunteers, and employees."
The evening will include dinner catered by Mesquite Pit and Bent Bucket Bakery, and a raffle drawing of a Big Green Egg grill with accessories. Raffle tickets are $10 and can be purchased exclusively the night of the event, and ticket holders must be present to win.
Sponsorships are available and include a table for eight people. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased at GraceHouseMinistries.net/GH-Events or by calling 817-599-9080.
