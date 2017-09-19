TCA announces National Merit semifinalists

Trinity Christian Academy announced seniors Hannah Baker and Matthew Roberson have been named National Merit Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Secondary Principal Ken Nobles said he is very proud of Hannah and Matthew for all of the years of hard work that enabled them to receive this honor.
"Our teachers do a wonderful job preparing students, and our students work hard to reach their full potential,” he said. “Student success for God’s glory is our goal and our students are quick to give God the glory for all of their accomplishments.”
About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. Robbie Watson, Academic Advisor at Trinity, believes Baker and Roberson will represent the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, TCA, their families and their Christian values well.
"They are both sharp and diligent students,” she said. “I am excited that their scores are reflective of that diligence and will open scholarship doors for them."
Head of School Mike Skaggs agreed.
"Seeing our students receive honors like this validates what we already knew – that TCA is doing a great job preparing our students for a great future,” Skaggs said.
