Dobby is a great dog that needs a great home

Dobby is a handsome Shepherd Mix with a calm, friendly personality. He also is a great listener if you need someone to talk to. Dobby enjoys going for walks and loves a good belly rub. So come meet this sweet boy and see if he could be your new best friend.
If you might be interested in Dobby or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.
