Plan to use summer fruits and vegetables in a variety of dishes

In keeping with the theme of fresh summer produce you’re going to want to give these recipes a try. Don’t miss the opportunity to go to your local farmers market or favorite grocery store while fruits and vegetables are at their peak of freshness.
Stuffed Bell Peppers
▪ 6 large Green Bell Peppers
▪ 1 1/2 lbs. Ground Beef
▪ 1/2 cup Onion (chopped)
▪ 1 tsp. Salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. Garlic Salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. Pepper
▪ 1 can Tomato Soup (undiluted)
▪ 1 1/2 cup White Rice (cooked)
▪ 6 tbsp. Ketchup
1. Slice off tops of bell pepper and remove seeds and membranes.
2. In large bowl mix all remaining ingredients together.
3. Stuff peppers with meat mixture and stand peppers upright in baking dish.
4. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
5. Remove foil and drain grease.
6. Put tablespoon of ketchup on top of each pepper and bake uncovered an additional 15 minutes.
Serves 6
Susan Thomas, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Rainbow Pasta Salad
▪ 1 package tri-color spiral pasta
▪ 2 medium carrots, shredded
▪ 1 large red onion, chopped
▪ 1 medium green pepper, chopped
▪ 2 celery ribs, chopped
▪ 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
▪ 1 c. vinegar
▪ 1 c. mayonnaise
▪ 3/4 c. sugar
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 tsp. pepper
1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
2. Rinse in cold water and drain; place in large bowl.
3. Add carrots, onion, green pepper and celery.
4. In another bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, vinegar, mayonnaise, sugar, salt and pepper.
5. Mix and pour over pasta mixture. Toss to coat.
6. Cover. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Yield 12 to 14 servings.
Pat Carr, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Calico Rice
▪ 1 medium Green Pepper (diced)
▪ 1 medium Yellow Bell Pepper (diced)
▪ 1 medium Sweet Red Pepper (diced)
▪ 1 medium onion (diced)
▪ 2 tbsp. Butter or Margarine
▪ 1 1/2 cups Long Grain Rice (uncooked)
▪ 1 envelope Dry Onion Soup Mix
▪ 2 tbsp. Picante Sauce or Salsa
▪ 1 tbsp. Ground Cumin
▪ 4 cloves garlic (minced)
▪ 1/2 tsp. Salt
▪ 3 cups water
▪ Sour cream
1. In a skillet or saucepan, sauté peppers and onion in butter for 3 minutes.
2. Stir in the rice, soup mix, picante or salsa, cumin, garlic, salt and water.
3. Bring to a boil.
4. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes until rice is tender.
Garnish with sour cream if desired.
Heather Woods, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Cajun Chicken Pasta
▪ 1/2 lb. Linguine Pasta
▪ 4 Chicken Breast Halves (boneless, skinless)
▪ 1 tbsp. (plus 1 tsp.) Cajun Seasoning
▪ 1/4 c. Butter
▪ 2 Red Bell Peppers (sliced)
▪ 2 Green Bell Peppers (sliced)
▪ 8 Mushrooms (fresh, sliced)
▪ 2 Green Onion (chopped)
▪ 2 cups Heavy Cream
▪ 1/2 tsp. Dried Basil
▪ 1/2 tsp. Lemon Pepper
▪ 1/2 tsp. Salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder
▪ 1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
▪ 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese (grated)
1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
2. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
3. Place the chicken and the Cajun seasoning in a plastic bag. Shake to coat.
4. In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the chicken in butter or margarine until almost tender (5 to 7 minutes).
5. Add the red bell pepper, green bell pepper, mushrooms and green onion.
6. Sauté and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat.
7. Add the cream, basil, lemon pepper, salt, garlic powder and ground black pepper. Heat through.
8. Add the cook linguine, toss and heat through. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.
Yield: 4 servings
Christa Bell, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Shrimp Creole
▪ 1 1/2 Medium Shrimp
▪ 1 large Onion (finely chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Green Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Red Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Celery (chopped)
▪ Cooked rice (hot)
▪ 1/2 cup Green Onion (chopped)
▪ 2 cloves Garlic (minced)
▪ 3 tbsp. Vegetable Oil
▪ 1 can (16 oz.) Stewed Tomatoes
▪ 1 can (8 oz.) Tomato Sauce
▪ 2 Bay Leaves
▪ 1 tsp. Creole Seasoning
▪ 1/4 tsp. Red Pepper (optional)
1. Peel and de-vein shrimp. Set aside.
2. Sauté onion, peppers, celery, green onions and garlic in oil in a large skillet 3 minutes or until tender.
3. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, bay leaves, Creole seasoning and red pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat.
4. Cook, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes. Add shrimp.
5. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Remove bay leaves. Serve over rice.
Yield 4 to 6 servings.
Peggy Lampkin, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
