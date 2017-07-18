Carol Acedo 'Billy the Kid,' Oil on Canvas - People's Choice Award.
Weatherford Living

July 18, 2017 9:10 AM

Weatherford Art Association announces winning artist

The Weatherford Art Association held their annual Peach Festival Art Show for the 32nd year this past week. There were 63 artists and 128 pieces of art works submitted.

The People's Choice Award had more than 200 votes by those who stopped by to view the art. The Association gave out more than $2,800 in prize money.

There was art submitted in both Adult and Student Categories. The Best of Show Award went to Kathy Cunning for her watercolor '7 Buick'. Adult People's Choice Award went to Carol Acedo for 'Billy the Kid' oil painting. Best of Show for the student category went to Emma Moorman for her 3-d of Angel's wings, and the Student People's Choice went to Mikenna Black for her Sea Turtle sculpture. Other Awards included:

Oil/Acrylic on canvas

First: Carol Acedo

Second: Linda Henry

Third: Kathy Yoders

Honorable Mention

Barbara Doberenz

Karon Richardson

Carol Acedo.

Watercolor

First: Brenda Driggers

Second: Pam Fritz

Third: Sandy Baker

Honorable Mention

Cheryl Lee Moore.

Mixed Media

First: Kathy Yoders

Second: Carrol Richardson

Third: Gloria Hood

Honorable Mention

Valari Cranston

Photography

First: Pamela Steege

Second: Dottie Vandagriff

Third: Floyd Ramsey

Honorable Mention

Pamela Steege

Sculpture

First: Dana Gibson

Second: Selina Reynolds

Third: Dana Gibson

Honorable Mention

Bertha Lombard.

Students by Grades

Kindergarten - Third

First: Adeline Collins

Second: Stormie Ellis

Third: Stormie Ellis

Honorable Mention

Adeline Collins.

Students by Grades continued

Fourth - Sixth

First: Myra Carter

Second: Cameron Utley

Third: Mathew Zarkivach

Honorable Mention

Cameron Utley.

Seventh - Ninth

First: Jordyn Duckworrh

Second: Bailey Patterson

Third: Elijah Simpson

Honorable Mention

Heavann Wright

Jordyn Duckworth

Tenth – Twelth

First: Reagan Robinson

Second: Mikenna Black

Third: Emma Moorman

Honorable Mention

Rileigh Simmons,

Emma Moorman

We want to thank our sponsors that include: First National Bank of Weatherford, Fort Worth Community Credit Union, Jerry's Chevrolet, Plains Capital Bank, Mader-Bagley State Farm Insurance, Pizza Place, John Redmond, Judith Draper, Karon Richardson, Linda Skov, Linda Whitehouse, Marilyn Key, Michelle Crider and Pamela Steege.

