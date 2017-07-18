Weatherford Art Association announces winning artist

The Weatherford Art Association held their annual Peach Festival Art Show for the 32nd year this past week. There were 63 artists and 128 pieces of art works submitted.
The People's Choice Award had more than 200 votes by those who stopped by to view the art. The Association gave out more than $2,800 in prize money.
There was art submitted in both Adult and Student Categories. The Best of Show Award went to Kathy Cunning for her watercolor '7 Buick'. Adult People's Choice Award went to Carol Acedo for 'Billy the Kid' oil painting. Best of Show for the student category went to Emma Moorman for her 3-d of Angel's wings, and the Student People's Choice went to Mikenna Black for her Sea Turtle sculpture. Other Awards included:
Oil/Acrylic on canvas
First: Carol Acedo
Second: Linda Henry
Third: Kathy Yoders
Honorable Mention
Barbara Doberenz
Karon Richardson
Carol Acedo.
Watercolor
First: Brenda Driggers
Second: Pam Fritz
Third: Sandy Baker
Honorable Mention
Cheryl Lee Moore.
Mixed Media
First: Kathy Yoders
Second: Carrol Richardson
Third: Gloria Hood
Honorable Mention
Valari Cranston
Photography
First: Pamela Steege
Second: Dottie Vandagriff
Third: Floyd Ramsey
Honorable Mention
Pamela Steege
Sculpture
First: Dana Gibson
Second: Selina Reynolds
Third: Dana Gibson
Honorable Mention
Bertha Lombard.
Students by Grades
Kindergarten - Third
First: Adeline Collins
Second: Stormie Ellis
Third: Stormie Ellis
Honorable Mention
Adeline Collins.
Students by Grades continued
Fourth - Sixth
First: Myra Carter
Second: Cameron Utley
Third: Mathew Zarkivach
Honorable Mention
Cameron Utley.
Seventh - Ninth
First: Jordyn Duckworrh
Second: Bailey Patterson
Third: Elijah Simpson
Honorable Mention
Heavann Wright
Jordyn Duckworth
Tenth – Twelth
First: Reagan Robinson
Second: Mikenna Black
Third: Emma Moorman
Honorable Mention
Rileigh Simmons,
Emma Moorman
We want to thank our sponsors that include: First National Bank of Weatherford, Fort Worth Community Credit Union, Jerry's Chevrolet, Plains Capital Bank, Mader-Bagley State Farm Insurance, Pizza Place, John Redmond, Judith Draper, Karon Richardson, Linda Skov, Linda Whitehouse, Marilyn Key, Michelle Crider and Pamela Steege.
