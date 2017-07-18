Maggie has something to say to you: Come get me

Maggie is a pretty little Shepherd mix with a calm, loveable personality.
She is very gentle and loves everyone she meets. She also gets along with other dogs quite well. Please come meet this sweet girl and see if she could be the perfect fit for you.
If you might be interested in Maggie or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
