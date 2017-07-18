Weatherford Living

Stitch into your schedule time for Sewing Camp

Texas AgriLife Extension Service will offer a Sewing Camp, July 31 and Aug. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp will be held at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford.

The camp is for youth and adults 8 and up and will include basic sewing skills. Participants will also need to bring a sewing machine (there will be a few available to use.), scissors, pins, needles, seam rippers, rulers, measuring tap, and other sewing supplies. Fabric and other supplies for sewing projects will be provided. Participants should know how to thread their sewing machine prior to the beginning of camp.

The cost for the two day sewing camp is $25. Space is limited for the camp. The deadline to register is Friday, July 28.

For more information contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.

