Seasonal fruits, vegetables are perfect for any table

What a great time of year. Farmer’s markets are loaded with locally grown produce and at a very affordable price. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try some of these delicious fruits and vegetables and when you do, you’ll want to give these recipes a try.
Baked Squash Casserole
▪ 5 lbs. yellow or zucchini squash or both
▪ 2 eggs beaten
▪ 1 c. bread crumbs, plus additional for topping
▪ 1 stick butter
▪ 1/4 c. sugar
▪ Salt and pepper to taste
▪ 2 T. chopped onion
1. Cut up squash and drop into large stock pot of boiling water.
2. Cook until fork-tender. Drain well and mash.
3. Combine and stir together remaining ingredients.
4. Bake in a 3-quart baking dish at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until set.
Debbie Martin, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Marinated Cucumbers
▪ 7 c. (3 to 4) cucumbers, sliced thin
▪ 1 c. chopped green or red peppers
▪ 1 c. chopped onion
▪ 1 c. vinegar
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 1 T. celery seed
▪ 1 T. salt
1. Mix together cucumbers, peppers, onion and salt.
2. Cover and refrigerate several hours. Drain.
3. Bring to a boil in saucepan vinegar, sugar and celery seed. Cool.
4. Add to drained cucumber mixture.
These will keep in refrigerator for a long time.
May continue to add more cucumbers.
Lanell Walker, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Simple Summer Soup
▪ 2 1/2 c. tomato or vegetable juice
▪ 1 c. peeled, seeded, finely chopped fresh tomatoes
▪ 1/2 c. finely chopped celery
▪ 1/2 c. finely chopped cucumber
▪ 1/2 c. finely chopped green bell pepper
▪ 1/2 c. finely chopped green onion
▪ 3 T. white wine vinegar
▪ 2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
▪ 1 large clove garlic, minced
▪ 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1. Combine all the ingredients in a large glass or stainless bowl.
2. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
3. Serve very cold.
Dusty's Tic Wilson, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Summer Fruits Salad
▪ 4 nectarines, sliced
▪ 1 cantaloupe, sliced
▪ 1 pt. strawberries
▪ 1/2 pt. blueberries
▪ 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
▪ 1/4 c. milk
▪ 2 to 4 T. honey
▪ 1/2 to 1 tsp. almond extract
1. In small mixing bowl at low speed, beat cream cheese, milk, honey and almond extract until smooth, scraping bowl frequently.
2. Pour into a small serving bowl.
3. On a platter, arrange fruit and serve with dressing.
(You can use your own favorite fruits).
Sandi Tuttle, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist
Squash Fritters
▪ 2 cups Squash (raw & grated)
▪ 1 small onion
▪ 1 dash black pepper
▪ 1 tsp. Salt
▪ 2 tsp. Sugar
▪ 6 tbsp. Flour
▪ 2 Eggs (beaten)
▪ 2 tsp. butter (melted)
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Using a soup spoon, drop into hot grease.
3. Fry until lightly browned.
Carol Wicker, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Stuffed Zucchini
▪ 4 medium Zucchini
▪ 1 lb. Ground Beef or Bulk Italian Sausage
▪ 1/2 cup Onion (chopped)
▪ 1 1/3 cup Seasoned Bread Crumbs
▪ 2/3 cup. Milk
▪ 1/4 tsp. Dill Weed
▪ 2 cups Spaghetti Sauce
▪ 1 cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
1. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out pulp, leaving a 1/4 inch she'll.
2. Chop pulp. Set pulp and shells aside.
3. In skillet, brown meat, onion and garlic. Drain.
4. Add pulp, bread crumbs, milk and dill.
5. Spoon into zucchini shells.
6. Place in greased 2 quart baking dish. Top with spaghetti sauce and sprinkle with cheese. 7. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until zucchini is tender.
Yield: 4 servings
Diane Cramer, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Bell Pepper Enchiladas
▪ 2 medium Green Peppers (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
▪ 1/2 cup Monterey Jack Cheese (shredded)
▪ 1/2 cup Processed American Cheese (diced)
▪ 4 (8 in.) Flour Tortillas
▪ 1 small Jalapeño Pepper (minced)
▪ 1 cup Salsa (divided)
Additional Shredded Cheese (optional)
1. Sprinkle green peppers and cheese down the center of tortillas.
2. Add jalapeño if desired. Roll up.
3. Spread 1/2 cup salsa in shallow baking dish.
4. Place tortillas seam side down over salsa. Top with remaining salsa.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with additional cheese if desired.
Yield: 4 enchiladas
Staci Wright, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Creamy Squash Pudding
▪ 10 c. thinly sliced yellow squash
▪ 1 large onion, chopped
▪ 2 cloves garlic, minced
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese
▪ 6 large eggs
▪ 1 c. grated Parmesan cheese
▪ 1/2 c. plus 2 T. butter, divided
▪ 1 (8-oz.) package sliced baby Bella mushrooms
▪ 1/3 c. all-purpose flour
▪ 1/2 tsp. black pepper
▪ 2 1/2 c. whole milk
▪ 1 (5-oz.) package shredded Swiss cheese
▪ 1 1/2 c. Ritz crackers, crushed
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Lightly grease 3-quart baking dish.
3. In large Dutch oven, combine squash and water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
