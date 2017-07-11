Pictured L to R: Mary Dawson Benson, Doris Hall Rainwater, Fred Curtis, Kenneth Murphree, Don Huddleston and Wayland Wright. Not pictured and attending the lunch were classmates Wayne and Dianne Ellis.
Weatherford Living

July 11, 2017

Box finds its way back to the one who made it

Kenneth Murphree was cleaning out his barn and found an old handmade wooden box with the name Fred Curtis written inside.

Kenneth’s wife Nadeen knew that a Fred Curtis had graduated from Weatherford High School in 1955. She is in a coloring group with some of those class members that meets every Monday, at Senior Care at Holland Lake.

As soon as classmate Doris Hall Rainwater saw the name she e-mailed Fred telling him the story. Fred was so excited to have his box back, he wanted to come from Longview and pick it up.

Recently Doris invited classmates and friends to meet Fred for lunch at Hutch’s Pie Shop to receive his old box. Kenneth does not remember how he acquired the box but most likely at a yard sale. Fred said he made the box in the shop class at Weatherford High School.

“Such a fun time hearing stories from over 60 years ago,” Nadeen said.

