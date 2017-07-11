Weatherford Living

July 11, 2017 8:36 AM

Sandy needs a loving home

Sandy is a pretty little Shepherd mix with a calm and lovable personality. She is good with kids and loves everyone she meets. This girl has some serious love to give some lucky family! Come meet Sandy and see if she’s the one for you.

If you might be interested in Sandy or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.

Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.

For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:07

Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach
Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm 0:39

Iconic Colonial tree felled by storm
Colonial's Tothe discusses lost tree at 18th hole 0:44

Colonial's Tothe discusses lost tree at 18th hole

View More Video