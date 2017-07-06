It’s time to get peachy in Parker County

This weekend spells big fun in our wonderful city. It’s Parker County Peach Festival time. Time when thousands of visitors crowd onto our streets to eat and drink all things ‘Peach.’ If you are one of the lucky ones to walk away with a bushel or two of the tasty fruit then you’ll want to try one of these delicious recipes.
Peach Crisp
▪ 1 butter cake mix
▪ 4 c. Frozen peaches
▪ 1 1-2 c. chopped pecans
▪ 1 stick butter
▪ 2 tsp. cinnamon
▪ 1/2 c. sugar
1. Put thawed peaches in bottom of 9 x 12-inch glass baking dish.
2. Put dry cake mix over the top of peaches.
3. Spread pecans evenly on top of cake mix.
4. Cut butter into thin slices and place evenly on top of pecans.
5. Mix cinnamon and sugar together. Sprinkle over pecans.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
JoLynn O'Neil, Favorites from our Table Quilter's Guild of Parker County
Peaches & Cream Cake
▪ 21-oz. can Lucky Leaf peach pie filling
▪ 1 (18-oz.) pkg. yellow cake mix
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1/2 c. sour cream
▪ 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
▪ 1 T. butter
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
▪ 2 c. confectioners' sugar
1. Blend pie filling, cake mix, eggs and sour cream.
2. Spread evenly in 9 x 13-inch pan coated with nonstick cooking spray.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until cake springs back when touched in the center. Cool.
4. Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Gradually beat in sugar. 5. Spread over cake.
Freedom Fields, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Tortilla Peach Cobbler
▪ 2 to 3 sticks butter
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 1/2 c. water
▪ 10 to 12 flour tortillas
▪ 2 cans peach pie filling
▪ Cinnamon sugar mixture (1 c. sugar; 2 tsp. cinnamon)
1. Boil butter, water and sugar.
2. Roll each tortilla with peach pie filling inside.
3. Place seam side down into a 9 x 13-inch pan.
4. Pour liquid mixture over tortillas. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.
5. Very important step: let set for 45 minutes before baking.
6. Bake at 325 degrees for almost 1 hour uncovered.
7. Last 5 minutes, turn oven up to 350 degrees to brown.
8. Remove from oven and cover with foil for a few minutes before serving.
JoLynn O'Neil, Favorites from our Table Quilter's Guild of Parker County
Peach-Stuffed Oven French Toast
▪ 1/2 c. cream cheese (from 8 oz. tub)
▪ 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar
▪ 12 slices cinnamon-raisin bread
▪ 1 can (15 oz.) peach halves, drained, thinly sliced
▪ 3 eggs
▪ 3/4 c. milk
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
▪ 3/4 c. maple flavored syrup
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Generously spray 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
3. In small bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until well blended.
4. Spread mixture on one side of each slice of bread.
5. On 6 bread slices, arrange peach slices evenly over cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining bread slices, cream cheese side down; press down firmly.
6. In shallow bowl, combine eggs, milk and vanilla; beat well.
7. Dip each sandwich in egg mixture, soaking both sides; place in sprayed pan.
8. Pour remaining egg mixture over filled sandwiches.
9. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Turn French toast; bake an additional 10 minutes or until both sides are browned and crisp.
10. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with syrup.
Store any remaining French toast in refrigerator.
Paula Dowling, Brock United Methodist Church
Peach-Ginger Sorbet
▪ 2 c. water
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 1 T. fresh ginger, minced
▪ 2 (20 oz.) packages Frozen sliced peaches
1. In a small saucepan, combine water, sugar, and ginger.
2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves.
3. Remove from heat, and let stand 35 minutes; strain mixture. Discard liquids.
4. In the container of an electric blender, combine water mixture and peaches; process until smooth.
5. Cover, and chill for 5 hours.
6. Pour mixture into the container of an electric ice cream freezer. Freeze according to ice cream freezer instructions.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Peach Salsa
▪ 2 c. fresh peaches, diced (can use Frozen)
▪ 1/3 c. red bell pepper, diced
▪ 1/3 c. sweet onion, diced
▪ 1 jalapeño pepper
▪ 1/3 c. cilantro, chopped
▪ Juice of lime
1. Mix all ingredients except lime together.
2. When you are ready to serve, squeeze the juice of the lime over the fruit mixture no toss well. 3. Serve with chips.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
