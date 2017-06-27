You’ll be a Yankee Doodle hit with these recipe selections

We all know what next week is...it’s the 4th of July!
It’s a time when family and friends get together and cook out everything imaginable. If your searching for menu options then I have a few suggestions that will make your gathering a star spangled hit.
Mini BLT Burgers with Pimento Cheese
Burgers:
▪ 1/2 lb. bacon, diced
▪ 1 1/2 ground sirloin or ground chuck
▪ Salt and pepper
▪ 8 dinner rolls, halved
▪ green leaf lettuce
▪ 3 vine ripe tomatoes
Pimento Cheese:
▪ 1/2 c. light mayonnaise
▪ 1/2 c. Cheddar cheese, shredded
▪ 1 (2 oz.) jar diced pimentos, drained (pat dry)
▪ Salt and pepper
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Combine mayonnaise, cheese, and pimentos together in a food processor. Salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. Sauté bacon in skillet over medium high heat until crispy. Transfer to paper towel.
4. Mix ground sirloin, bacon, salt and pepper. Shape meat into patties slightly larger than the rolls to allow for shrinkage. Use a biscuit cutter slightly larger than the rolls to shape the perfect burger.
5. Then grill to medium well, about 4-5 minutes per side.
6. Heat buns and assemble with lettuce, tomatoes, and pimento cheese.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Banana Pudding Crunch
Crunch:
▪ 1 c. graham crackers, crushed
▪ 1 c. Baker's coconut flakes
▪ 1 c. pecans, chopped
▪ 1/2 c. margarine
Pudding:
▪ 1 small package banana or vanilla instant pudding mix
▪ 2 c. milk
▪ 1/2 c. sour cream
▪ 1 can Eagle Brand milk
▪ 4 fresh bananas
1. Crust: Put all crust ingredients in skillet and stir until toasted.
2. Pudding: Mix well all pudding ingredients, except bananas, using a whisk or mixer.
3. Layer crunch on bottom of pan, using 1/3 of crunch mixture, then add 2 bananas, sliced.
4. Add another layer of crunch, pudding and the remaining 2 bananas, sliced.
5. Spread the remaining crunch on top. Refrigerate and serve.
Anna Box, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Company Corn
▪ 20 oz. Frozen corn
▪ 1 medium onion, chopped
▪ 1/4 c. chopped celery
▪ 1/3 c. butter, cubed
▪ 2 T. minced fresh parsley
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. dried savory
▪ 1/2 tsp. white pepper
▪ 3/4 c. sour cream
▪ 1 tsp. lemon juice
1. Cook corn according to directions.
2. In a large saucepan, sauté onion and celery in butter until tender. Stir in parsley, salt, savory and pepper.
3. Drain corn; add to onion mixture. Stir in sour cream and lemon juice.
4. Serve immediately.
Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
Beverly Mahon, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Easy Baked Beans
▪ 4 slices bacon
▪ 1/2 c. chopped onion
▪ 2 cans (16 oz. each) pork and beans
▪ 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
▪ 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1 tsp. prepared mustard
1. Cook bacon until crisp; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of drippings. Crumble bacon.
2. Cook onion in reserved drippings until tender but not brown;
3. Add with crumbled bacon to remaining ingredients, mixing well.
4. Turn into 1 1/2 quart casserole. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees about 2 hours.
For spicier beans, use jalapeño mustard.
Susan Gazzola, Brock United Methodist Church One Hundred Years of Recipes
Southwestern Corn on the Cob
▪ 4-6 ears fresh corn
▪ 1/3 c. mayonnaise
▪ 1/2 c. cotija cheese - crumbled
▪ 1 T. chile powder
▪ 1 T. paprika
▪ 1 tsp. kosher salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. black pepper
1. Cook fresh corn on the cob in water for 7 - 10 minutes until corn it is done.
2. Mix the last 4 ingredients together to make a chile seasoning.
3. Brush warm corn on the cob with mayonnaise.
4. Roll corn in grated cotija cheese, making sure it's well coated.
5. Sprinkle Chile Mix over the corn.
Glenn Wright, 3 Chilies and a Bean
