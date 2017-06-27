Grace House Ministries awards fifth annual scholarship to three high school graduates

Join Grace House Ministries in congratulating the recipients of the fifth annual Pure Truth Scholarship, from left to right, Cort Beynon, Natalie Smith, and Chris Schutza.
Beynon received a $500 scholarship and graduated from Millsap High School. He is headed to Midwestern State University to study finance with the goal of joining the Air Force.
"Receiving this scholarship makes me very happy and humbled that this community sees potential in me and is willing to support me," Beynon said. "The Lord has blessed me through scholarships like this to make my college plans happen. I'm so grateful."
Smith, a $500 scholarship recipient, graduated from Peaster High School and is headed to Tarleton State University to study nursing.
"As I begin the next chapter of my life by furthering my education, I am so blessed and feel very humbled to have the support of my community," said Smith. "It drives me as I begin the next chapter of my life to one day be a scholarship donor myself and to give back to the community that has given me so much."
Schutza received a $1,000 scholarship and graduated from Aledo High School. He is headed to Oklahoma State University where he plans to study engineering.
"This scholarship gives me the opportunity to be a first generation college graduate," Schutza said. "I am very honored and fortunate to receive this scholarship, not only for my academic goals, but also for the faith you have in me. I would like to say thank you for giving me and the other candidates this scholarship and ultimately investing in my generation."
Twenty-five Parker County seniors applied for the character-based scholarship, which focuses on the students’ active role in being a change agent for their peers. Funded by generous donations, the scholarship was created to encourage students in their pursuit of making a difference in their sphere of influence. The scholarship is an extension of Pure Truth, a program of Grace House Ministries, which teaches an abstinence-based sexual education curriculum in local middle and high schools and engages students in conversations about conducting healthy relationships.
Parker County schools interested in booking the Pure Truth program in their middle or high school classrooms can contact Jayme Wood at Jayme@GraceHouseMinistries.net.
If you would like the opportunity to sponsor college scholarships for local high school seniors, contact Grace House Ministries at 817-599-9080 or visit GraceHouseMinistries.net/donations.
