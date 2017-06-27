Sue wants to go home with you

Sue is a pretty little Lab mix who loves to go on walks, play in the yard and hang out with you for some belly rubs. Just look at what a great smile she has. Come meet Sue this week and see if she would be the perfect addition to your family.
If you might be interested in Sue or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
