Art sought for festival show

The Weatherford Peach Festival Art Show is just around the corner, and time get all artworks ready for entry.
The show will be at the City Hall on Palo Pinto, Saturday July 8, from 9-4pm.
Categories are: Painting on Paper (watercolor, acrylic), Painting on Canvas (oils and acrylics), Photography, Sculpture (artist must supply display base), Experimental and Drawing on Paper (charcoal, pencil, color pencil). The children category is by grade; Grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places. Judge this year is Doug Prine.
Art delivery will take place on Friday, July 7 at the Cherry Park Community Building at 313 Davis St. just across from the city pool. Deliver art from 10am - 2pm. Entry forms can be found on our website www.weatherfordart.wordpress.com, at the Parks department and at the Chamber of Commerce. For further in formation call 817-599-3278.
Comments