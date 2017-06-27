Extension Service to offer food classes, certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a one day Certified Food Manager Course and exam on Monday, July 10. The class will be from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the exam will be administered at the conclusion of the class. Participants will be able to take the ServSafe or Prometrics Certified Exam.
The class will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The cost for the course is $115. This includes the course, examination, coursebook and all course materials. This course is an update and review of food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the exam.
A two hour Accredited Food Handlers Class will take place on Wednesday, June 12. The class will begin at 2 p.m. The classes will cover information for serving food safely. The cost for the class is $20.
For questions or to register for the Certified Food Managers Course or the Food Handlers Class, call 817-598-6168 or visit the website at www.foodsafety.tamu.edu/courses/certified-food-manager-training-program-cfm/course-descriptions-costs-tregistration-forms.
