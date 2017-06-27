Extension service host Eat Smart Live Strong event

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Parker County will host Eat Smart, Live Strong. The classes will be Monday, July 17, July 24, July 31 and August 7. The classes will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parker County Extension Office located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford.
Come enjoy fun and lively activities with older adults! We will talk about easy ways to make smart choices and exercise more. Learn how you can Eat Smart and Live Strong.
Participant will share experiences and each of the sessions will draw on their personal and practical knowledge and understanding. Topics will include: Reaching your goals Step by Step; Challenges and Solution; Colorful and Classic Favorites; and Eat Smart, Spend Less. There will also be healthy recipes and healthy dishes to taste each week. Will be low impact exercises.
The classes are free of charge, however registration is requested.
For more information and/or to register call 817-598-6168.
