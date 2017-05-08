Taste of Parker County set for May 18

Mark your calendars for one of Parker County’s most anticipated events of the year. The ninth annual Taste of Parker County is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Canyon West Golf Club.
All proceeds from Taste of Parker County benefit the Weatherford College Foundation which funds scholarships and provides other support for the college and its students.
“This event has become one of Parker County’s favorites,” said Bob Glenn, WC Foundation President. “Our foundation is proud to host this fun night. It’s all for a great cause—making college possible for WC students.”
Patrons will enjoy sample-sized tastings from a variety of local restaurants at this all-you-can-eat event.
Confirmed vendors for this year’s event so far are: 2 Outlaws BBQ, Antebellum Ale House, Back Home Bakery, Ben E. Keith, Boo-Ray’s of New Orleans, Chick-fil-A, Chicken Express, Firehouse Subs, Fish Creek, Golden Moon, Justice Burger, On the Border, Rosa’s Café, Shep’s Place, Starbucks, The Pizza Place, The Popcorn Corner, Logan’s Roadhouse, Weatherford Downtown Café and Yesterday’s Sandwich Shop. Organizers expect that list to grow as the event draws near.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the WC Jazz Band and Ensemble.
The event is made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Southwest Auto Group, Mike’s Westside Rental, Texas Health Resources in Willow Park, First National Bank and Plains Capital Bank.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and may be purchased online at www.wc.edu/taste. Tickets are also available in the WC Institutional Advancement Office located on the second floor of the Mince Building and at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce.
