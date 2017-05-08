Tammy Unangst joins Grace House board

Grace House Ministries believes in the importance of seeking counsel from outside experts who can provide guidance and wisdom. To that end, the ministry is excited to welcome Tammy Unangst to the Board of Directors.
Unangst serves as the Operational Chief Financial Officer at Imperial Construction. She has over 20 years of experience in accounting and is a longtime supporter of the mission of Grace House Ministries.
"I’ve always loved this ministry," she said. "God put it on my heart years ago to be involved and now I am excited to serve in an even bigger way."
Unangst is an active member at Greenwood Baptist Church and she and her husband are residents of Weatherford.
