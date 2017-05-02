Cinco de Mayo dishes sure to be a hit at your gathering

Who doesn’t like Mexican food? We love it at our home and with Cinco de Mayo just around the corner you’ll want to try some of these delicious recipes at your fiesta.
Enchiladas Blanco
Enchiladas
▪ 2 c. cooked chicken
▪ 12 flour tortillas
▪ 1 medium onion, chopped
▪ 2 c. grated cheese
1. Dip tortillas in hot oil until soft and drain on paper towels.
2. Fill tortillas with cheese, onion and chicken - place seam center in 9 x 13 casserole pan.
Sauce
▪ 3 T. butter
▪ 3 T. flour
▪ 2 c. chicken broth
▪ 1 c. sour cream
▪ 1/2 c. slicked chili peppers
1. Melt butter and stir in flour.
2. Add broth and cook whisking until smooth and thickened.
3. Whisk in sour cream and chilies.
4. Pour over enchiladas, sprinkle with remaining cheese.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Corina Knighton, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Taco Casserole
▪ 2 lbs. lean ground beef
▪ 2 packages Taco seasoning
▪ 1 large package fine shredded cheese
▪ 3 boxes Jiffy cornbread mix
▪ 2 cans Rotel diced tomatoes & peppers
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Cook meat, drain off fat. Add taco seasonings and Rotel. Simmer.
3. Mix cornbread as directed.
4. Spray large 9 x 13" casserole dish with Pam cooking spray.
5. Put in a thin layer of cornbread mix in bottom of dish; then a layer of meat mixture; then sprinkle cheese over that. Repeat with final top layer of cheese.
6. Bake about 45 minutes.
Betty Sherrod, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Chili Releno
▪ 2 (7 oz) can Whole Chiles
▪ 1 lb Jack Cheese
▪ 1 lb Cheddar or Longhorn Cheese
▪ 2 Eggs
▪ 2 tbsp Flour
▪ 1 can Evaporated Milk
▪ 1 (8 oz) can Tomato Sauce
1. Remove seeds & stems in chilies. Put 1/2 of chilies in dish in a 9 x 13 glass dish.
2. Add half of grated jack cheese on top. Add rest of chilies. Put remaining grated cheddar cheese on top.
3. Beat eggs, flour, and milk together and pour over the cheese & chilies.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, uncovered. Pour tomato sauce over top and bake an additional 15 minutes.
Norma Jay, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
Salsa
▪ 4 Tomatoes
▪ 1 Onion
▪ Cilantro
▪ Fresh Garlic Clove, maybe 4-5
▪ Fresh Jalapeno or or Chili Piquins
▪ Lemon or Lime Juice
▪ Salt to taste
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.
2. Start with small amounts of cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, lemons, and salt.
3. You can always add more to taste. If it becomes hotter than you would like add a few more tomatoes to cut the heat.
Michelle Rogers & Deborah Peak, Cook....Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
