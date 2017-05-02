Texas history will live again on stage at Doss Heritage and Culture Center

Be captivated by the icon of Sam Houston with the one man show “The Lion of Texas” May 6 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center. Learn about Sam Houston’s heroism at the Battle of San Jacinto and hear about his experience as the first president of the Republic of Texas. This one-night-only special evening is chockfull of anecdotes to amuse and entertain as you listen to the story of this larger-than-life Texas hero.
The performance on May 6 will be held after a chuck wagon dinner on the lawn of the Doss Center and will end with a VIP meet and greet with Sam Houston. Different packages are available which can include all three activities or simply the show with cost ranging from $25 to $100 per person. Tickets and event packages are available now on the museum’s website at www.dosscenter.com, by calling 817-599-6168, on in person at 1400 Texas Drive in Weatherford. Dinner entertainment will be provided by the Dave Alexander Trio, a western swing band.
The dinner begins at 5 p.m., the show at 6 p.m. and the VIP meet and greet will commence at the end of the presentation at 8 p.m. All funds benefit the Doss Heritage and Culture Center’s operating funds. Sponsors for the evening include Mader Bagley State Farm and PlainsCapital Bank. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Amanda Edwards at 817-599-6168 at the Doss for information.
“The Lion of Texas” is modeled after the award winning “Mark Twain Tonight” one man show performed by Hal Holbrook. Sam Houston’s character is brought to life and written by a Texan named Sam Houston who gives the audience an intimate look at the Texas icon. The show has garnered acclaim from groups throughout Texas.
An essay contest will be held in conjunction with the event for 7th grade Texas History students about Sam Houston. Winners will receive free tickets to the Sunday matinee as well as having their essays printed in the evening’s program.
“We are looking forward to sharing this exciting evening featuring Texas hero Sam Houston,” said Dean Hungate, Board President at the Doss. “We hope you come with your family to enjoy this special program. The funds raised will be used to bring great exhibits, educational programs and events to the Doss for our community to enjoy,” he continued.
The mission of the James and Dorothy Doss Heritage and Culture Center is to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of Parker County through cultural and educational events that raise awareness and pride in our western heritage. For more information, contact the museum at 817-599-6168.
