Sex Ed in the flower bed: What’s really going on

There’s a lot of hanky panky going on between the flowers and their insect visitors as gardens and roadsides burst into bloom. Master Gardener Janet D. Smith will explain what they are really up to at the May 11 meeting in Weatherford of the Cross Timbers Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.
It’s all about pollination, says Smith. Her talk, “Sex in the Garden,” will explain how flowers lure insects to help with their reproduction and how they reward the pollinators. “You will never look at the garden in the same old way again,” she says.
Smith came to gardening after retiring and turning her attention to what she calls her “dismal landscape.” She earned certification as a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist and is also certified in rainwater harvesting. She speaks regularly on numerous gardening topics and has a special interest in native and pollinator plants that use very little water.
The Cross Timbers Chapter’s monthly business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cherry Park Community Center, 313 W. Davis St. in Weatherford. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a short overview of a native “plant of the month,” followed by Smith’s talk. The public is always welcome and light refreshments will be available.
The mission of the Cross Timbers Chapter is to promote the conservation, research and use of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach and example. For more information visit http://npsot.org/CrossTimbers.
Comments