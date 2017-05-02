Derek wants to be a part of your family

Looking for a fun loving, playful, energetic best friend? Meet Derek.
Derek is a handsome boy with a gorgeous shiny black coat. He is 3 yrs old and is heartworm negative. Derek loves to run and play in the play yard, he is loving and affectionate, seems okay with other dogs and appears to be house trained, too. Derek is not good with chickens or ducks so no birds of any kind for this boy. Aside from that, Derek is a wonderful dog who deserves a loving home. Come meet this sweet boy and see if he could be your new best friend.
If you might be interested in Derek or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
